Prince Harry sad to leave royal role

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London, Britain January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Britain’s Prince Harry said on Sunday it brought him great sadness that he was leaving his royal duties after agreeing with Queen Elizabeth that he and his wife Meghan would step down from official roles to seek an independent future.

“I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years but with a clearer perspective,” Harry said in a speech to the Sentebale charity.

“The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.” He added: “It brings me great sadness that it has come to this.”

