Why Harry and Meghan were ‘surprised’ by King Charles’ letter on royal status

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved back to Britain with their children, Archie and Lilibet, last month, six years after stepping down from royal duties and moving to the United States.
The letter, authorised by the King and sent by the Lord Chamberlain on Monday, was circulated to senior government and military officials as well as Lord Lieutenants, the monarch’s representatives around the country. It clarified that there had been no change to Harry and Meghan’s status since they stepped back from official royal duties in 2020.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, greets a girl as he visits the Royal Children’s Hospital along with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Melbourne, Australia, April 14, 2026. (REUTERS)
Harry and Meghan ‘surprised’ by timing of letter
A spokesperson for the couple said they were “a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance”. Royal sources, however, said Harry and Meghan had been made aware of the letter before it was released publicly.
The BBC reported that the couple are understood to have seen the letter about an hour before it was shared with the media. Their surprise was believed to be over the limited time they had been given to respond.
The letter was sent “to help avoid doubt or confusion” over the couple’s position following their return to Britain, according to the Associated Press.
.
Royal Family · UK
Why King Charles sent Harry and Meghan a letter — now
The letter changed nothing about their status. What's new is why the Palace felt it had to say so publicly.
The short answer
Harry and Meghan's status hasn't changed since 2020. The letter exists because their return to the UK last month triggered questions the Palace felt it needed to answer — formally, and in writing.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stop undertaking official duties on behalf of the Sovereign and relocate to the United States.
Six years on, Harry and Meghan relocate back to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Government departments, military officials and Lord Lieutenants seek clarity on how to treat the couple now they're back on British soil.
Sent via the Lord Chamberlain to senior officials — "to help avoid doubt or confusion" about the Sussexes' status.
Still non-working royals. Still private citizens. HRH styles still not used. Nothing here is new — it's just now official and public.
The couple's team says they were only informed shortly before the letter went out — and were "a little surprised" not to have had more notice, even though the contents were not new to them.
Source: Reuters; Washington Post; NBC News; letter text via Hello! Magazine, Sept 7-8, 2026.
What the letter says about Harry and Meghan’s royal status
The letter repeats the arrangement agreed in 2020, when Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals. Under the agreement, they do not carry out official duties for the monarch, and their charity and business work is done privately.
Story continues below this ad
“It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the Sovereign, and are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the letter said, according to the BBC.
It added that their position was “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests”, Reuters reported.
The couple will also continue to refrain from using the styles of “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness”. Any engagements undertaken by them will be in a private capacity rather than on behalf of the Royal Family.
The clarification comes ahead of expected public appearances by the Sussexes as they settle in the UK and continue their charitable work. Harry is expected to remain involved with organisations including the Invictus Games, which are due to be held in Birmingham next year.
Story continues below this ad
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the “Project Healthy Minds” World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City, US, October 9, 2025. (REUTERS)
Sussexes’ security arrangements under consideration
The question of taxpayer-funded security for Harry and Meghan is also under consideration following their return to Britain.
The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), which determines security arrangements for royals and other public figures, is expected to meet this week to consider the level of protection the Sussexes should receive now that they are resident in the UK.
Harry has previously challenged the withdrawal of automatic publicly funded police protection after he stepped back from royal duties.
The letter said that “any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant police authorities”.
Story continues below this ad
A Home Office spokesperson told the BBC that the UK government’s protective security system was “rigorous and proportionate”, adding that it does not provide detailed information about individual security arrangements because doing so could compromise their effectiveness.
(This article was curated by Aditi Anand, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More