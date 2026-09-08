Why Harry and Meghan were ‘surprised’ by King Charles’ letter on royal status

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly “surprised” by King Charles III’s letter confirming their status as non-working royals. (Wikimedia Commons)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were “surprised” by a letter sent on behalf of King Charles III reiterating that they remain non-working members of the Royal Family following their return to the United Kingdom, news agency Reuters reported, citing a spokesperson for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved back to Britain with their children, Archie and Lilibet, last month, six years after stepping down from royal duties and moving to the United States.

The letter, authorised by the King and sent by the Lord Chamberlain on Monday, was circulated to senior government and military officials as well as Lord Lieutenants, the monarch’s representatives around the country. It clarified that there had been no change to Harry and Meghan’s status since they stepped back from official royal duties in 2020.