Prince Harry and Meghan are millionaires. Why do they want to be ‘public figures’ in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who returned to the United Kingdom (UK) last month after stepping back from Royal duties and expressing hopes of becoming financially independent six years ago, have started the preparations for their settlement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the UK on August 26 from California, and landed in Birmingham along with their children Archie and Lilibet. Despite a letter from King Charles that explicitly mentions Harry and Meghan would continue to remain “private citizens”, reports now highlight that the royal couple is preferring to be known as “public figures,” British news outlet Cosmopolitan reported.

How Harry and Meghan built their wealth

Since the Sussexes left the UK and stepped back from their royal duties in early 2020, their royal payroll was cut off, and the couple also lost their taxpayer-funded protection, USA Today reported. But Harry and Meghan dealt with the financial scrutiny from Buckingham Palace with chin up as the Sussexes landed several top deals.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Harry published his tell-all memoir, “Spare,” which broke sales records by selling more than 1.4 million copies on its first day of publication. Meghan launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, and its first drop sold out in under an hour; one of the products, the limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb for $28, sold out in under five minutes.

Meghan also had a lead role in the legal drama “Suits,” which aired on Netflix and earned accolades from the public and critics. Harry also received millions in royal inheritance on his 40th birthday, the USA Today report stated.

Harry and Meghan’s estimated net worth

Though Prince Harry’s net worth has never been confirmed, according to a frequently cited tracker, Celebrity Net Worth, Harry and Meghan’s combined net worth is approximately $60 million, Cosmopolitan reported. Meghan’s net worth was estimated to be approximately $5 million before marrying Harry.

According to a Forbes estimate, Harry received nearly $10 million from her mother Diana, Princess of Wales’s estate. The prince had said at the time that the money helped support the family when they moved to North America.

Story continues below this ad

Why Harry and Meghan want to be ‘public figure’?

Since the King’s Lord Chamberlain issued guidelines that described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as “private citizens” and that the pair are not working members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan were reported to be “surprised” by the decision. Their spokesman said: “We were a little surprised not to have been told about this [the letter] in advance.”

If it is established that the Sussexes are indeed “public figure,” it would help in strengthening Harry’s argument that his family faces larger security risks that is incomparable with those confronting ordinary private individuals, Yahoo news reported. Harry and Meghan’s family are eyeing taxpayer-funded security, and it will be reviewed by a UK government committee, RAVEC, also known as Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures.