‘Supportive of Harry & Meghan’s decision to live independent life’: Queen Elizabeth II

Days after Royal Family’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan decided to step back from the royal duties, Queen Elizabeth II broke her silence on the issue and said that they are “entirely supportive” of the decision taken by them.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the Queen’s statement read. The statement added that the Royal Family “would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members,” but they respect the couple’s decision and “understand their wish to live a more independent life”.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Princes William and Harry issued a joint statement criticizing a newspaper article on the severe strain in their relationship, calling the story offensive and potentially harmful as they embark on talks regarding the future of the British monarchy.

In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are also known, said they planned to divide their time between Britain and North America and would “work to become financially independent.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple said in a post on their Instagram account. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

Buckingham Palace issued a terse two-line statement Wednesday evening, suggesting that the couple’s announcement had caught the royal family off guard, if not totally blindsided it.

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement said. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

