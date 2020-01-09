Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘stepping back’ as senior royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their baby boy Archie (File/AP Photo) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their baby boy Archie (File/AP Photo)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have announced they are “stepping back” as senior members of the Royal family and will “work to become financially independent.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” a statement issued by the couple read.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

According to the statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they intend to “balance” their time between the UK and North America. “The geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

In October last year, the couple spoke of their struggle in coping with the spotlight. “It’s hard,” Meghan said in one interview with the British broadcaster ITV for the documentary, which was filmed during the couple’s recent tour of Africa. “I don’t think anybody can understand.”

The pair, who married in May 2018 and whose first son, Archie, was born last year, have found themselves under constant scrutiny from a relentless British tabloid press.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App