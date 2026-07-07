Prince Harry loses privacy case against Daily Mail publisher

The ruling delivered a significant setback in one of the UK's most closely watched media lawsuits.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 7, 2026 07:05 PM IST
Prince HarryBritain's Prince Harry arrives at London's High Court to lead a group, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, accusing the Daily Mail's publisher of privacy invasion through unlawful tactics in a trial that is part of a wider phone hacking scandal in London, on Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Prince Harry and several celebrity claimants have lost their privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail, marking a major victory for the newspaper group in the long-running legal dispute, Associated Press reported.

What did the judges say?

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Matthew Nicklin dismissed the claims against Associated Newspapers Ltd. (ANL), ruling that Prince Harry had failed to establish that the publisher relied on unlawful information-gathering methods, the report said.

The judge said the evidence did not support the broad inferences advanced by the claimants and that there was a realistic possibility the disputed reports had been sourced through legitimate journalistic means, according to the report.

The long-standing lawsuit

The ruling brings to an end a high-profile lawsuit brought by Harry alongside six other public figures, including singer Elton John, actor Elizabeth Hurley, filmmaker David Furnish, actor Sadie Frost, anti-racism campaigner Doreen Lawrence, and former Liberal Democrat MP Simon Hughes.

The group had accused the Daily Mail publisher of privacy violations through alleged practices such as phone tapping, voicemail interception and the use of private investigators, claims that ANL consistently denied, as per the report.

The case, which followed an 11-week trial and carried estimated legal costs of around £40 million ($53.5 million), was the last of three major lawsuits Prince Harry filed against British tabloid publishers over alleged unlawful newsgathering practices.

While Harry previously secured victories against the publishers of the Daily Mirror and The Sun, his challenge against the Daily Mail has now been dismissed.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments