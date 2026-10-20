Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with Royal Family after UK return

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Prince Harry hopes to reconcile with King Charles and the royal family after their rift following his move to the United States with Meghan in 2020.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 10:19 PM IST
prince harry meghan ukBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the Himmah Hub in Nottingham, England. (AP)
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The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has said in a magazine interview that he hoped to reconcile with King Charles and repair his complicated relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, as he returned to the UK after he fell out with them when he moved to the United States six years ago.

The British Royal Family faced a huge rupture in 2020 when Harry, 42, the younger son of King Charles, along with his wife Meghan, quit royal duties and moved to California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were highly critical of the institution.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Harry,  who recently moved back to the UK with Meghan and their two children, said he wanted to mend things with his family.

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In the interview, Harry said, “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile – that’s the key point.”

Harry has barely spoken to his older brother, heir Prince William, ​for years, and his family has only recently met up again with his father, Reuters reported.

“Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do,” Harry was quoted as saying by GQ magazine.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the UK in the summer, the couple carried out their first public engagement together last week.

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Notably, the interview with GQ magazine was conducted last month and its released at a time when the Royal Family are on duty in Windsor welcoming the Sultan of Oman during the state visit. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said that the reference to “some people don’t want it to work out” was not a dig at his brother Prince William or any other member of his family, BBC reported.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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