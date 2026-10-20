Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with Royal Family after UK return

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has said in a magazine interview that he hoped to reconcile with King Charles and repair his complicated relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, as he returned to the UK after he fell out with them when he moved to the United States six years ago.

The British Royal Family faced a huge rupture in 2020 when Harry, 42, the younger son of King Charles, along with his wife Meghan, quit royal duties and moved to California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were highly critical of the institution.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Harry, who recently moved back to the UK with Meghan and their two children, said he wanted to mend things with his family.