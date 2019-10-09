Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s name wiped off from royal charity website

Advertising

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s names have been removed from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Royal Foundation website, following their split from the charity earlier this year.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William are now listed as the only “principles” of the organisation, the Daily Mail reported. Despite launching the royal charity with his brother Prince Harry in 2009, only Prince William has been listed as the founder on the website.

Even the projects launched by Prince Harry as part of the Royal Foundation which included The Invictus Games and Meghan’s Together: Our Community Cookbook, have been wiped off from the Programmes Section of the website.

Advertising

The site now lists programs in five categories but excludes empowering communities which earlier highlighted Meghan’s work on female empowerment, the Daily Mail reported.

In April this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved from a house on the London grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, which is near Windsor Castle, and also established their own Sussex Royal charity foundation.