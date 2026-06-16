Inside Prince George’s $85,000 school: Why Britain’s future King picked Eton College

Prince George's Eton College admission has been confirmed by Kensington Palace as the future royal follows Prince William’s educational path.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 11:02 PM IST
prince georgeGeorge, who is the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine Middleton, is second in line of succession to the throne. (Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)
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Britain’s Prince George will be attending the UK’s Eton College from September, joining the ranks of the country’s former prime ministers and his father, William, the Prince of Wales, Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday.

School demographics and location

Eton College, which accepts around 270 students in an academic year, imparts education to boys aged 13 to 18 and is located in the UK’s county of Berkshire. Prince George will be 13-years-old next month.

Financial cost of attendance

Considered one of the most prestigious schools, Eton College has a fee of $85,000 for the current 2025/26 academic year, CNN reported.

Elite alumni and Royal succession

Among the most prominent alumni of Eton College are former prime ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron, and actors Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Dominic West, and Damian Lewis. The list of alumni includes 20 of the UK’s 58 prime ministers.

George, who is the eldest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine Middleton, is second in line of succession to the throne.

Previous schooling and alternative options

George had been studying in Lambrook School in Berkshire and speculations in the UK were growing as to which school the prince would attend after he finishes the education at the current school, where he has been studying with his brother Louis and sister Charlotte, BBC reported.

The report added that among the options being discussed was Marlborough College, which is the school attended by his mother Catherine.

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George’s father William attended the Eton College from 1995, and his uncle Prince Harry went to the school from 1998.

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