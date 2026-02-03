Bajaj
‘Remember the victims’: British Royal Family member Prince Edward breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving Andrew

In new files released by the DOJ, Andrew is seen kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman on the ground.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readFeb 3, 2026 08:20 PM IST First published on: Feb 3, 2026 at 08:20 PM IST
Prince Edward becomes first British Royal Family member to speak on Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving brother AndrewPrince Edward is the youngest brother of Britain’s King Charles. (Photo: The Duke of Edinburgh)

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the youngest brother of Britain’s King Charles, has become the first member of the Royal family to speak publicly about the recent revelation in the Jeffrey Epstein documents, in which is elder sibling, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been mentioned prominently.

Edward was asked ‘how are you coping’ when questioned during the World Governments Summit in Dubai about new files relating to the paedophile.

He told a CNN journalist on stage today: ‘Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that.

“They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this,” he said.

The comments come days after Andrew’s involvement with the convicted sex offender became irrefutably clear in the latest set of Epstein documents released by the US Department of Justice.

Story continues below this ad

In new files released by the DOJ, the former Prince is seen kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman on the ground.

Andrew can be seen bending over and touching the waist of a fully clothed woman’s stomach while she is on the floor. In a second photograph, Andrew is on his hands and knees, crouching over the woman, whose face has been redacted.

Emails also showed Andrew was in regular contact with Epstein for more than two years, even after he was found guilty of sex crimes in the US.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the several Epstein victims, had accused Andrew of sexually abusing her multiple times as a 17-year-old. Andrew, who has long denied the allegations, had in 2022 paid an undisclosed amount to Giuffre to settle a lawsuit brought in the US. Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025, months before the Epstein files were made public.

Story continues below this ad

Though the British Royal family had long protected Andrew, in November 2025, King Charles III formally stripped his brother of all royal titles, and he was also ordered to vacate Royal Lodge.

The latest Epstein files revelations have also dealt a blow to Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York and ex-wife of Andrew.

’Emails released on Friday revealed that Ferguson remained in contact with Epstein long after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. In the email exchanges, Ferguson referred to Epstein as a “legend’’ and “the brother I have always wished for.’’

In one exchange, from March 2011, Epstein complained about a story in London’s Evening Standard newspaper in which he was identified as a pedophile and Ferguson said she had “deep regret” over her ties to Epstein.

Story continues below this ad

The following month, someone identified as “Sarah” emailed Epstein, saying she “did not” and “would not” call him a “P” and that she had acted to “protect my own brand.”

After the emails surfaced, the charity founded by Ferguson, which focused on improving the lives of women and children, said it will close for the “foreseeable future.’’

“Our chair, Sarah Ferguson and the board of trustees have agreed that with regret, the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future,’’ the trust said in a statement late on Monday. “This has been under discussion and in train for some months.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

