‘Remember the victims’: British Royal Family member Prince Edward breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein scandal involving Andrew

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the youngest brother of Britain’s King Charles, has become the first member of the Royal family to speak publicly about the recent revelation in the Jeffrey Epstein documents, in which is elder sibling, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been mentioned prominently.

Edward was asked ‘how are you coping’ when questioned during the World Governments Summit in Dubai about new files relating to the paedophile.

He told a CNN journalist on stage today: ‘Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that.

“They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this,” he said.

The comments come days after Andrew’s involvement with the convicted sex offender became irrefutably clear in the latest set of Epstein documents released by the US Department of Justice.

Story continues below this ad

In new files released by the DOJ, the former Prince is seen kneeling on all fours over an unidentified woman on the ground.

Andrew can be seen bending over and touching the waist of a fully clothed woman’s stomach while she is on the floor. In a second photograph, Andrew is on his hands and knees, crouching over the woman, whose face has been redacted.

Emails also showed Andrew was in regular contact with Epstein for more than two years, even after he was found guilty of sex crimes in the US.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the several Epstein victims, had accused Andrew of sexually abusing her multiple times as a 17-year-old. Andrew, who has long denied the allegations, had in 2022 paid an undisclosed amount to Giuffre to settle a lawsuit brought in the US. Giuffre died by suicide in April 2025, months before the Epstein files were made public.

Story continues below this ad

Though the British Royal family had long protected Andrew, in November 2025, King Charles III formally stripped his brother of all royal titles, and he was also ordered to vacate Royal Lodge.

The latest Epstein files revelations have also dealt a blow to Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York and ex-wife of Andrew.

’Emails released on Friday revealed that Ferguson remained in contact with Epstein long after his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. In the email exchanges, Ferguson referred to Epstein as a “legend’’ and “the brother I have always wished for.’’

In one exchange, from March 2011, Epstein complained about a story in London’s Evening Standard newspaper in which he was identified as a pedophile and Ferguson said she had “deep regret” over her ties to Epstein.

Story continues below this ad

The following month, someone identified as “Sarah” emailed Epstein, saying she “did not” and “would not” call him a “P” and that she had acted to “protect my own brand.”

After the emails surfaced, the charity founded by Ferguson, which focused on improving the lives of women and children, said it will close for the “foreseeable future.’’

“Our chair, Sarah Ferguson and the board of trustees have agreed that with regret, the charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future,’’ the trust said in a statement late on Monday. “This has been under discussion and in train for some months.”