First photo surface of ex-prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson together with Jeffrey Epstein in newly released DOJ files

The photograph shows Prince Andrew and Mandelson sitting at a wooden deck table with Epstein. The exact circumstances of the meeting are not detailed in the files.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 14, 2026 12:46 PM IST First published on: Mar 14, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Justice Department Jeffrey EpsteinThis undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice, shows Jeffrey Epstein, center, sitting with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Peter Mandelson. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

A photograph showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York) and Peter Mandelson sitting with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has surfaced in documents released by the US Department of Justice.

The image is believed to be the first known photograph showing the three men together. It appears to show them seated around a wooden table with mugs bearing the US flag in front of them. The documents do not specify the date or location of the photograph.

However, the BBC reported that the picture was likely taken in Martha’s Vineyard in the United States and is believed to date from between 1999 and 2000, before Epstein was sentenced to prison and registered as a sex offender.

The image was found in a large set of files released by the Justice Department earlier this year. The material includes around three million pages of records, as well as thousands of photographs and videos that have been made public.

What the image shows

The photograph shows Prince Andrew and Mandelson sitting at a wooden deck table with Epstein. The exact circumstances of the meeting are not detailed in the files.

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The image appears similar to another photograph linked to Epstein’s “birthday book”, which was created for his 50th birthday in 2003.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Newspapers in the UK carry the story of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being arrested (AP Photo).

Emails reviewed by the BBC appear to show Mandelson discussing the location of a photo with Epstein’s assistant. In a message dated July 2013, Mandelson wrote: “I think it was Martha’s, the first time I met Jeffrey.”

Investigations and responses

Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. He previously said he first met Epstein in 1999 through Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate.

A civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre accused the prince of having sex with her when she was a teenager. The case was settled in 2022 without an admission of liability.

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A document showing an email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, and who Epstein referred to as "The Duke," that was in a U.S. Department of Justice release, is photographed Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.
A document showing an email exchange between Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, and whom Epstein referred to as “The Duke,” that was in a US Department of Justice release, is photographed on January 31, 2026. (AP file)

Mandelson has also said he believes he has not committed any criminal offence. According to reports, he has argued that he accepted Epstein’s account of events at the time and only understood the full details after Epstein’s death in 2019.

Epstein died in a prison in New York City in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting and trafficking teenage girls for Epstein.

(With inputs from AP and BBC )

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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