Epstein Files: Newly released photo shows man resembling Prince Andrew with young woman on his lap

One picture shows a man who looks like Andrew Mountbatten -Windsor with a young woman on his lap. (Photo: X/@I_amMukhtar)

A photograph, recently released from files linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, appear to show a man resembling Prince Andrew sitting with a young woman on his lap inside Epstein’s apartment, according to a report by The Daily Telegraph.

The image were published by the United States Department of Justice as part of documents connected to investigations into Epstein’s activities.

According to the Telegraph, the photograph shows a man who looks like Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — the Duke of York’s formal name seated with a young woman sitting on his lap. The image is said to have been taken inside Epstein’s residence in New York City.

The newspaper reported that the photograph was among materials held in the Epstein files released by US authorities.

Photo surfaces in newly released Epstein files

Quoting from the report, the Telegraph said the photograph “appears to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with a young woman on his lap”.

The picture forms part of a wider set of materials from the Epstein case that have been made public by the Justice Department.

Epstein, a financier who was accused of trafficking underage girls, died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial in a jail in New York. His case drew global attention because of his links with political leaders, business figures and members of royal families.

Prince Andrew has long faced questions about his association with Epstein. The duke has denied wrongdoing and said he regrets his friendship with the financier.

Past links between Andrew and Epstein

Prince Andrew previously faced legal action in the United States over allegations connected to Epstein. In 2022, the duke reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexual abuse when she was a teenager.

Andrew denied the allegations but agreed to settle the case out of court. The settlement meant the lawsuit did not proceed to trial.

A document showing an email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, and who Epstein referred to as “The Duke,” that was in a U.S. Department of Justice release, is photographed Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo)

The publication of the photograph comes as US authorities continue to release documents connected to the Epstein investigation.

The image has renewed scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s past links with Epstein and people associated with him.

The Duke of York stepped back from public royal duties in 2019 following widespread criticism over his relationship with Epstein and the controversy surrounding the allegations.