PM Narendra Modi’s Rome, Glasgow visits: full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a busy week ahead with high profile meetings at the G20 summit in Italy and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Modi, who arrived in Italy on Friday, said he will be visiting the capital and the Vatican City from October 29 to 31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Following this, PM Modi will travel to Glasgow in the United Kingdom, where he will attend the Glasgow climate summit from November 1-2.

His schedule in Rome and Glasgow is as follows:

Rome, Italy

PM Modi will spend three days in Italy, starting Friday.

In the first order of business, the PM met with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Official engagements in Rome begin with a productive interaction with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet.

Modi’s main agenda in Italy, however, is the G-20 meeting. In a statement, the Prime Minister said that he expects to hold “discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change” with world leaders in Rome. This is the first in-person G-20 meet since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The prime minister is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. This includes talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Modi is also scheduled to visit the Vatican City while in Rome. A meeting with Pope Francis too is on the cards. Kerala Catholic Bishops Council said that Pope Francis and PM Modi are expected to have an informal meeting at 8.30 am on October 30. The prime minister will meet Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin as well.

Glasgow, United Kingdom

Prime Minister Modi will fly to Glasgow after the conclusion of G20 on October 31 to attend the 26th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Popularly referred to as COP 26 or Glasgow summit, the high-profile event will see leaders of over 120 nations come together to tackle climate change issues.

COP26 Summit will also provide an opportunity to meet with all the stakeholders including leaders of partner countries, innovators and Inter-Governmental Organisation and explore the possibilities for further accelerating our clean growth, PM Modi said in a statement on Friday.