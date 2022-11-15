scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

G20 summit: PM Modi calls for ceasefire in Ukraine, stresses India’s energy security needs

PM Modi, who arrived in Bali late on Monday, also spoke of the rise in prices of essential commodities and its effect on the common people. He said that global supply chains are in ruins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the G20 summit in Bali. (Twitter/MEAIndia)

At the G-20 summit in Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday called for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war and said that the onus of creating a new world order for a post-Covid period lies on the shoulders of those present at the summit.

“I have repeatedly said that we have to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Modi, who arrived in Bali late on Monday, also spoke on the rise in prices of essential commodities and its effect on the common people. He added that global supply chains are in ruins. “There is a crisis of essentials and essential goods all over the world,” he said, adding that the challenge for poor citizens of every country has become more severe. “Everyday life was already a struggle for them,” he said.

Speaking of the importance of the United Nations and G20, he said: “We should not hesitate to acknowledge that multilateral institutions like the UN have been unsuccessful in addressing global challenges.”

Today world has greater expectations from G-20, and the relevance of our group has become more significant, he added.

He also spoke of the importance of India’s energy security needs. “India’s energy security is important for global growth, as it is the world’s fastest-growing economy,” he said.

“We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured,” he added.

(Compiled from PTI updates)

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 09:19:33 am
