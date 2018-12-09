Prime Minister K P Oli no show, party leaders leave meet after 30 minutes

Four leaders of the Communist Party of Nepal walked out of a secretariat meeting after half an hour, claiming the Prime Minister and party chief K P Oli did not arrive. “We felt humiliated as the Prime Minister, and another chief of the party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, did not arrive at the venue for thirty minutes,” said former Prime Minister Jhalnath Khanal.

The others who left the party included Madhav Kumar Nepal, a former prime minister, Bamdev Gautam and Narayan Kaji Shrestha, bother former deputy prime ministers. Shrestha said he has made it a point not to wait for more than 15 minutes for any government or party programme.

The secretariat meeting had been scheduled on Saturday following pressure from party members, who have accused the Oli government and party leadership of bypassing official machinery and taking arbitrary decisions.