Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

President Kovind arrives in Cyprus

The president and his wife arrived at the Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus. They were received by Georgios Lakkotrypis, Cyprus' Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

By: PTI | Larnaca | Published: September 2, 2018 7:11:53 pm
Ram Nath Kovind, India President, Kovind Europe trip Palam: President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind depart for 3-nations visit to Cyprus, Bulgaria and Czech from Air Force Station, Palam on Sunday, Sept 2, 2018. (RB Photo via PTI) (PTI9_2_2018_000081B)

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Cyprus on Sunday on the first leg of his three-nation visit to Europe to continue India’s high-level engagements with European countries.

The president and his wife arrived at the Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus. They were received by Georgios Lakkotrypis, Cyprus’ Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

“Happy to begin my visit to Cyprus, one of our closest and most steadfast partners in the international community. My delegation and I bring warm and friendly currents from the Indian Ocean to the waters of the Mediterranean. Looking forward to a productive visit,” Kovind tweeted.

Apart from Cyprus, Kovind will also visit Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. This is his first overseas state visit in the second year of his presidency.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo challenge guidelines
Watch Now
Express Eye for Detail, EP 4: Activists arrested, Leetul Gogoi in trouble, Momo
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement