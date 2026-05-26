‘Prayers, not explosions’: How Muslims have embarked on Haj amid the Middle East crisis

The final leg of the annual Haj pilgrimage began on Monday as over 1.5 million Muslims gathered in the holy city of Makkah. Pilgrims, dressed in white robes, arrived in Mina after performing the “tawaf” — walking seven times around the Kaaba at Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

The pilgrimage this year is unfolding against the regional tensions and uncertainty surrounding the conflict involving Iran and the United States. US President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals over the possibility of a ceasefire between the US and Iran. Despite this, Saudi officials said more pilgrims travelled from abroad for this year’s Haj compared to 2025.

Amid heightened security concerns, a video shared by the Saudi defence ministry showed advanced air defence batteries deployed on the outskirts of Makkah. “The air defence forces are responsible for protecting the skies over the holy sites and dealing with all aerial threats, ensuring the safety and peace of mind of the guests,” the ministry said in the post.

Speaking to Dawn, Iranian pilgrim Qadiri recalled taking shelter with his family in Isfahan during intense Israeli and American bombing raids before an April ceasefire came into effect.

“We hear the call to prayer every day, not explosions here,” Qadiri said. “I’m very happy.”

Like many Iranians attending this year’s Haj, Qadiri and his family are staying in a hotel near the Grand Mosque under Saudi security protection. Authorities have reportedly restricted outsiders from approaching or speaking with Iranian pilgrims — a protocol not applied to other visitors.

“The Saudi treatment of us is good, and everything is fine,” Qadiri added.

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According to Iran’s IRNA state news agency, only a little over 30,000 Iranian pilgrims made the journey to Saudi Arabia this year due to the “wartime situation”, far below the expected 86,700 participants.

What are the Haj rituals?

The Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is a religious duty that every Muslim with the financial and physical means must perform at least once in their lifetime.

The pilgrimage begins with the tawaf, where pilgrims circle the Kaaba seven times. They then walk seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa before proceeding to Mina, about five kilometres away, ahead of the main ritual at Mount Arafat.