Prachanda confident of winning vote of confidence

Nepal’s newly appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ seems all set to secure the vote of confidence in the Parliament on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader, who was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26 last year after he walked out of a pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with Opposition leader Kharga Prasad Oli, has been pledged the support of at least 166 members, belonging to seven parties including his own, in the 275-member House.

The Prime Minister’s real challenge, however, will begin once he wins the vote and gets down to forming a Cabinet with members from fiercely independent parties with divergent agendas.

Prachanda, who boasts of “leading the republic movement and overthrowing the 240-year-old monarchy in Nepal in 2008”, has already made the first compromise with the pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party.

The RPP, with its 14 members, will join the Cabinet after the government secures vote of confidence.