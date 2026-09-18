Pakistan army signs Powerus MoU for drones with US firm linked to Trump sons

US drone company Powerus has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Pakistan Army, and has already secured its first order under the arrangement, the firm’s co-founder Brett Velicovich has confirmed. Speaking to Reuters, Velicovich said the deal falls under the category of unmanned aerial systems, though he declined to give further details or reveal the value of the order, citing security sensitivities and confidentiality. Neither the signing of the MoU nor the initial order had been reported before now.

The deal is significant for two reasons: it marks a fresh step in warming defence ties between Washington and Islamabad, and it lands just weeks before Powerus merges with a US-listed firm backed by two of President Trump’s sons.

What did Powerus agree with Pakistan?

Brett Velicovich, co-founder of Powerus, told Reuters on Wednesday that the company had signed a MoU with the Pakistan Army. He said the deal covers unmanned aerial systems, but did not share further details or the value of the order, citing security and confidentiality reasons. The agreement and the order have not been made public before now.

Powerus builds drones for both air and sea use, meant for military and industrial work.

How is the deal linked to Trump’s family?

Powerus is planning to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a company listed on the stock market and backed by two of President Donald Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump. Both firms expect the merger to be completed in early October.

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US President Donald Trump with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House. (Image source: White House)

US regulatory records show the brothers hold a stake in Aureus through a fund called American Ventures. Once the merger is done, that fund is expected to own close to a tenth of the new combined company.

What did the company say about a conflict of interest?

Andrew Fox, the founder and chief executive of Powerus, rejected any suggestion that the firm’s growth was connected to the Trump family’s involvement. He said contracts were won on merit, and that the Trump sons play no part in running the business.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr said he is only a passive investor with an indirect stake, adding that he had no role in managing the company or in winning contracts anywhere in the world, and no knowledge of this deal before it was made. Eric Trump could not be reached for comment.

The White House also weighed in, with Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly saying there is no conflict of interest.

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What did Pakistan’s military say?

Pakistan’s army said a Powerus team, led by Velicovich, met army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir this week. The two sides discussed buying defence equipment, building it locally, and long-term plans to grow Pakistan’s own defence industry. The army’s statement did not mention the MoU directly.

The agreement comes at a time when ties between Washington and Islamabad are warming after a rocky few years. Trump has spoken positively about General Munir, while Pakistan has been working on several fronts, economic and defence, to build a closer relationship with the US.

Fox said Pakistan’s private defence industry is still young and not fully developed, which he believes gives American firms a chance to move in quickly. Velicovich added that the aim is a two-way technology partnership, combining US and Pakistani strengths, and that Powerus is also looking at building some of its technology inside Pakistan.