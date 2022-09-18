scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Powerful earthquake hits southeast Taiwan, tsunami warning issued

U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300 km (190 miles) of the epicentre along the coasts of Taiwan.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southeastern part of Taiwan

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, according to the island’s weather bureau, sparking a tsunami warning.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude 7.2 and at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Taiwan media said a low rise building housing a convenience store collapsed, while at least one train carriage was de-railed at a station on the east coast.

It was unclear if there were any casualties.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning in Taiwan after the tremor. It said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 300 km (190 miles) of the epicentre along the coasts of Taiwan.

Japan’s weather agency issued a warning for tsunami waves of 1 metre for part of Okinawa prefecture following the earthquake.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:06:47 pm
Next Story

CBSE releases sample question papers for Class 10th, 12th; check how to download

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement