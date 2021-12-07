Switzerland legalises 3D-printed portable suicide capsules

Switzerland medical review board has legalised portable suicide capsules that can be created with a 3D printer for those wanting to end their life.

The Sarco Suicide Pods, developed by Exit International, have been designed for assisted suicide and can be operated by the user lying inside it, according to The Daily Mail. The Exit International is a non-profit firm that has been advocated for legalisation of voluntary euthanasia.

The person first has to take a survey to establish the decision to end their life is theirs. They will then be required to answer pre-recorded questions and press a button to begin the process.

The Sarco pod can be operated by the user from inside to carry out the assisted suicide by reducing the internal oxygen levels.

The process takes less than a minute and death occurs through hypoxia and hypocapnia, which is intended to allow a person to die relatively peacefully and painlessly, according to The Independent.

Dr Philip Nitschke, an euthanasia activist and Exit International founder, said among the key features of the pod is that it can be transported to an “idyllic outdoor setting”. “We want to remove any kind of psychiatric review from the process and allow the individual to control the method themselves. Our aim is to develop an artificial-intelligence screening system to establish the person’s mental capacity. Naturally there is a lot of skepticism, especially on the part of psychiatrists,” he told swissinfo.ch.

Switzerland had legalised assisted suicide in 1942. The method used was ingesting a capsule that sends the person into a coma before they die. Roughly 1,300 people used the services of euthanasia organisations Dignitas and Exit last year.

The Sarco pods, however, have faced criticism. “Gas may never be an acceptable method for assisted suicide in Europe due to the negative connotations of the Holocaust,” Dr Nitschke told The Independent in a 2018 interview. “Some have even said that it’s just a glorified gas chamber.”

Two Sarco prototypes currently exist, but Exit International is 3D printing a third machine that it hopes to be ready for operation in Switzerland next year.