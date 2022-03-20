scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Pope says ‘slaughters and atrocities’ committed daily in Ukraine

Vatican City |
Updated: March 20, 2022 6:12:29 pm
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, March 2, 2022. (Reuters/Guglielmo Mangiapane/ File Photo)

Pope Francis, continuing his implicit criticism of Russia, on Sunday called the conflict in Ukraine an unjustified “senseless massacre” and urged leaders to stop “this repugnant war”.

“The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down,” he told about 30,0000 people in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly Sunday address and blessing.

“It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated,” Francis said in his latest strong condemnation of the war, which has so far avoided mentioning Russia by name.

“There is no justification for this,” he said. Moscow says the action it launched on Feb 24 is a “special military operation” designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise its neighbour and purge it what it sees as dangerous nationalists.

Francis has already rejected that terminology. “I beg all the players in the international community to truly commit themselves to stopping this repugnant war,” the pope said, drawing loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

“Even this week missiles and bombs hit civilians, the elderly, children and pregnant mothers,” he said. Russia denies targeting civilians.

Francis spoke about his visit on Saturday to a Rome hospital that is treating children wounded in Ukraine. “One was missing an arm and another had a head wound,” he said.

