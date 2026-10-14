Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with cancer: What Vatican said after lung surgery

Pope Leo XIV surgery updates: Pope Leo arrives at Gemelli Hospital ahead of the pontiffs surgery to remove a lung nodule, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2026. (REUTERS)

Pope Leo XIV surgery updates: Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer, and underwent successful surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The 71-year-old pontiff is expected to remain in hospital for about a week following the operation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

News agency Associated Press reported that a Vatican medical bulletin confirmed the diagnosis after tests conducted during surgery. The operation lasted approximately 90 minutes, while Leo remained in the operating room for about three hours. The Vatican said there were no complications.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Holy See Press Office had announced that the procedure to remove a small, localised lung nodule had been completed successfully and as planned.