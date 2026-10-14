Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with cancer: What Vatican said after lung surgery

Pope Leo XIV surgery updates:Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer, and underwent successful surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The 71-year-old pontiff is expected to remain in hospital for about a week following the operation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.
News agency Associated Press reported that a Vatican medical bulletin confirmed the diagnosis after tests conducted during surgery. The operation lasted approximately 90 minutes, while Leo remained in the operating room for about three hours. The Vatican said there were no complications.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Holy See Press Office had announced that the procedure to remove a small, localised lung nodule had been completed successfully and as planned.
VATICAN · HEALTH EXPLAINER
Pope Leo XIV’s lung surgery explained
Why the nodule was removed, what the Vatican has confirmed, and what doctors still need to find out.
VATICAN CONFIRMEDVatican statementREPORTEDNews reportsEXPLAINERGeneral medical backgroundNOT YET KNOWNStill awaited
1
Why doctors found and removed the lung nodule
Nodule: a small growth
VATICAN CONFIRMED
“During some recent medical examinations, the doctors found a small, localized nodule in my lung.”
Pope Leo XIV, Angelus, Sunday, Oct 11
VATICAN CONFIRMED
He said he had decided to have it removed “following their advice.”
REPORTED
He told Tokyo Cardinal Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi the operation was “not urgent”, but chose to have it early so his travel plans would not change.
Cardinal Kikuchi, via AP
EXPLAINER
A nodule seen on a scan can be harmless or cancerous. Removing it lets pathologists examine the tissue directly.
2
What the Vatican medical bulletin confirmed
CONFIRMED
VATICAN CONFIRMED
Surgery on Tuesday, Oct 13 at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, by a team led by thoracic surgeon Prof Stefano Margaritora.
VATICAN CONFIRMED
The lower lobe of his right lung was removed.
VATICAN CONFIRMED
Tests confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, which preoperative tests had suspected.
VATICAN CONFIRMED
“The surgery was successful, and there were no complications.”
REPORTED
About three hours in the operating room; the surgery itself took about 90 minutes.
AP
VATICAN CONFIRMED
A hospital stay of about a week; all audiences cancelled until Oct 20.
3
What is lung adenocarcinoma?
EXPLAINER
A form of non-small cell lung cancer that begins in glandular cells, which make substances such as mucus.
EXPLAINER
It is the most common type of lung cancer: more than 30 per cent of all lung cancers, and about half of non-small cell cases.
City of Hope Cancer Treatment Centers of America
EXPLAINER
It usually starts in the outer parts of the lung, often around the alveoli, the tiny air sacs.
4
Why lymph-node tests matter
Lymph nodes: checked for spread
EXPLAINER
In lung cancer surgery, surgeons usually also remove the lymph nodes that drain the affected lobe.
Dr Lorenzo Spaggiari, European Institute of Oncology, not involved in the Pope’s care
EXPLAINER
Testing them shows whether the cancer has spread beyond the lung. That decides the stage: stage 1 means no spread to lymph nodes.
REPORTED
“If all those lymph nodes turn out to be negative, so stage one, then the outlook is very good.”
Dr Spaggiari, via AP
NOT YET KNOWN
The Vatican has not yet reported any lymph-node results.
5
What doctors will assess before deciding on further treatment
1
The final pathology report on the removed lobe; it can take a few days, says Dr Stephen Liu of Georgetown’s Lombardi cancer centre.
2
The lymph-node findings and the stage they point to. If the nodes are clear, Dr Spaggiari says no other treatment would be needed.
3
His recovery from surgery. Patients are usually advised not to fly for three weeks after the operation, the European Institute of Oncology says.
EXPLAINER
After surgery, some lung cancer patients receive chemotherapy or radiation to lower the risk of the cancer returning.
NOT YET KNOWN
Whether he will need further treatment; the Vatican has not announced a plan.
NOT YET KNOWN
Whether his Nov 6–17 trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru goes ahead; it depends on his recovery.
Sources: Holy See Press Office via Vatican News; AP; EWTN News; NBC Chicago; City of Hope Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Images: illustrations.
Reuters said the surgery was led by Professor Stefano Margaritora, Gemelli Hospital’s chief thoracic surgeon. The Pope had announced on Sunday that doctors discovered the nodule during a recent medical check-up.
Lung adenocarcinoma is a form of lung cancer that develops in cells that produce substances such as mucus. The diagnosis was confirmed after tests on the tissue removed during the operation, AP reported, citing the Vatican medical bulletin.
The Vatican said tests on the removed lymph nodes would help determine whether Leo needs additional treatment. The results will be important in establishing the extent of the disease and the next steps in his care.
Before the diagnosis was confirmed, Reuters quoted Dr Federico Venuto, chief of thoracic surgery at Rome’s Policlinico Umberto I Hospital, as saying that procedures to remove lung nodules are generally minimally invasive and can sometimes involve a thin camera tube called a thoracoscope. Venuto was not identified as part of the Pope’s medical team.
The Vatican has not disclosed a complete treatment plan or provided a detailed long-term prognosis.
Story continues below this ad
Pope Leo’s recovery and November South America trip
The Vatican expects Leo to remain in hospital for about a week. His public engagements have been cancelled through October 20. The Pope is scheduled to visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17 on an 11-day tour that would be the longest overseas trip of his papacy so far.
Reuters reported before the operation that Leo had indicated he wanted to proceed with his planned travel. However, the Vatican has not announced whether the cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment will affect the itinerary.
His recovery and any further medical recommendations will determine whether the visit can go ahead as scheduled.
Pope Leo’s earlier hospitalisation for typhoid fever
Leo, born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, served for decades as a missionary priest and bishop in Peru before becoming Pope in May 2025.
Story continues below this ad
Reuters reported that he was hospitalised in 1985 after contracting typhoid fever while serving in Chulucanas, Peru. In the 2025 book Pope Leo XIV: The Biography, he recalled the severe pain he experienced during the illness and how recovering from it shaped his decision to continue his work in the country.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More