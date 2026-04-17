‘World is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants,’ says Pope Leo amid feud with Trump administration

Amid a feud with US President Donald Trump’s administration over the war in West Asia, US-born Pope Leo XIV delivered his latest statement on Thursday that the world is being “ravaged by a handful of tyrants” in an apparent dig at Trump.

At the start of his Africa tour, Pope Leo said, criticising those who had manipulated “the very name of God” for their own gain.

Meantime, US Defense ​Secretary Pete Hegseth cited biblical scriptures to attack the media over their alleged negative coverage of the US-Israeli war against Iran. He compared reporters to Pharisees, the Jewish adversaries of Jesus Christ plotting “how ‌to destroy him.”