Pope Leo stresses unity message during Africa tour amid US backlash

The unusual trade of barbs between Trump and the pontiff began after Leo suggested that a “delusion of omnipotence” is fuelling the US-Israel war in Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 16, 2026 02:51 PM IST
Pope Leo XIV waves to supporters as he leaves after his visit to the Ngul Zamba (Power of God) orphanage in Yaounde, Cameroon on the third day of his apostolic journey to Africa (Photo/AP)Pope Leo XIV waves to supporters as he leaves after his visit to the Ngul Zamba (Power of God) orphanage in Yaounde, Cameroon on the third day of his apostolic journey to Africa (Photo/AP)
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Pope Leo XIV said that his visit to Africa highlighted the message of unity and peace “the world needs to hear” as he faced criticism from the US leaders over his stance on the Iran war.

Leo, while speaking aboard the papal plane from Algeria to Cameroon, highlighted his visits to the Great Mosque of Algiers and Saint Augustine’s birthplace.

“We have different beliefs, we have different ways of worshipping, we have different ways of living, we can live together in peace,” the pontiff said regarding his visit to the mosque.

“I think that to promote that kind of image is something which the world needs to hear today,” he added.

Pope Leo says he ‘doesn’t fear’ Trump

The unusual trade of barbs between Trump and the pontiff began after Leo suggested that a “delusion of omnipotence” is fuelling the US-Israel war in Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.

The pope said this month’s ⁠threat ‌from Trump to ​destroy Iranian civilisation was “unacceptable.” He ‌has also called for “deep reflection” about the way migrants were ​being treated ​in the ​US under the Trump administration.

Following this, Trump launched a scathing attack on Pope, calling him “weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy”.

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He took to his Truth Social platform and said, “Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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