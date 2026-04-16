Pope Leo stresses unity message during Africa tour amid US backlash

Pope Leo XIV waves to supporters as he leaves after his visit to the Ngul Zamba (Power of God) orphanage in Yaounde, Cameroon on the third day of his apostolic journey to Africa (Photo/AP)

Pope Leo XIV said that his visit to Africa highlighted the message of unity and peace “the world needs to hear” as he faced criticism from the US leaders over his stance on the Iran war.

Leo, while speaking aboard the papal plane from Algeria to Cameroon, highlighted his visits to the Great Mosque of Algiers and Saint Augustine’s birthplace.

“We have different beliefs, we have different ways of worshipping, we have different ways of living, we can live together in peace,” the pontiff said regarding his visit to the mosque.

“I think that to promote that kind of image is something which the world needs to hear today,” he added.