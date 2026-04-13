Pope Leo says he ‘doesn’t fear’ Trump after US President’s Iran criticism

"I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, and looking for ways to avoid war any time that's possible". (File image)

After US President Donald Trump remarked that he does not want a pontiff who thinks it’s okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, Pope Leo XIV retorted, saying he does not fear the Republican administration and added that the Vatican’s appeals for peace and reconciliation are rooted in the Gospel.

“To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is,” Leo told AP.

“And I’m sorry to hear that, but I will continue on what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today,” said Pope Leo, further underlining that he does not want to enter into debate.