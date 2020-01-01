Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 01, 2020

Pope Francis: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me

By: AP | Vatican City | Published: January 1, 2020 6:18:17 pm
pope francis, pope francis new year speech, pope francis hitting woman hand, vatican city A still from the video

Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her.  In his new year’s wishes to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday night to admire the Vatican’s Nativity scene.

Cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope’s hand, pulling him violently toward her. Francis reacted sharply, exclaimed something and then slapped her hand so she would let him go. Frowning in anger, he turned and strode away.

In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis said “so many times we lose patience. Me, too.“ He then added “I say `excuse me’ for the bad example“ he gave in the incident Tuesday.

