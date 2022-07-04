scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
Pope Francis denies resignation rumors, hopes to visit Kyiv, Moscow

Pope Francis also told Reuters in an interview that the idea "never entered my mind" to announce a planned retirement at the end of the summer.

By: AP | Rome |
July 4, 2022 6:35:17 pm
Pope Francis speaks during an exclusive interview with Reuters, at the Vatican, July 2, 2022. (REUTERS)

Pope Francis has dismissed rumors he plans to resign anytime soon and that he hopes to visit Moscow and Kyiv after traveling to Canada later this month.

Francis also told Reuters in an interview published Monday that the idea “never entered my mind” to announce a planned retirement at the end of the summer, though he repeated he might step down some day as Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.

He revealed that his knee trouble, which has caused him to use a wheelchair for over a month, was caused by a “small fracture” that occurred when he stepped awkwardly while the knee ligament was inflamed.

He said it is “slowly getting better” with laser and magnet therapy.

Francis was due to have visited Congo and South Sudan this week but had to cancel the trip because doctors said he needed more therapy. He said he was on board to travel to Canada July 24-30 and said he hoped to visit Russia and Ukraine sometime thereafter.

