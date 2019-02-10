Toggle Menu
Pope Francis calls for protection of human trafficking victimshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/pope-francis-calls-for-protection-of-human-trafficking-victims-5577643/

Pope Francis calls for protection of human trafficking victims

Pope Francis made the appeal while addressing faithful in St. Peter's Square on Sunday.

Pope Francis encouraged people to denounce instances of exploitation and modern slavery and to resist indifference to victims’ suffering. (Reuters)

Pope Francis has exhorted governments to root out the causes of human trafficking and protect victims.

Francis made the appeal while addressing faithful in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday. He encouraged people to denounce instances of exploitation and modern slavery and to resist indifference to victims’ suffering.

He said many Catholic nuns fight human trafficking and urged everyone to join forces to combat the crime.

Read | The Pope, the Dharmaraja

Francis specifically urged governments to take decisive action on “the causes of this plague and see that the victims are protected.”

Also read | Child abuse is ‘a human problem,’ Pope says, tamping down summit expectations

Many women and minors who left African and eastern European countries to escape poverty have been forced to work as prostitutes in western Europe.

Advertising

Poor people in many parts of the world work in agriculture, domestic work and manufacturing while enslaved or otherwise exploited.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi elected new chairman of African Union
2 At Dubai summit, IMF chief Christine Lagarde warns Britain on Brexit challenge
3 Thousands protest in Madrid against government's Catalonia policy