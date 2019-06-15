Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
213/2 (33.1)
England
vs
212 (44.4)
West Indies
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies Highlights: England win by 8 wickets
Pope Francis accepts resignation of Chilean auxiliary bishophttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/pope-francis-accepts-resignation-of-chilean-auxiliary-bishop-5781688/

Pope Francis accepts resignation of Chilean auxiliary bishop

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the auxiliary bishop of the Chilean capital city just 24 days after he appointed him to the post.

Pope Francis accepts resignation of Chilean auxiliary bishop
Pope Francis talks to the media on the papal plane after his visit to Romania. (AP)

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the auxiliary bishop of the Chilean capital city just 24 days after he appointed him to the post, church officials said Friday.

Bishop Carlos Eugenio Irarrazabal had become embroiled in controversy after he recently said there were no women at the Last Supper of Jesus and his disciples so “we have to respect that.” He also said that perhaps women “like to be in the back room.”

The Santiago Archdiocese said in a statement that the pope’s decision came after talking with Irarrazabal, who joins the more than 30 Chilean bishops who presented their resignations in 2018 after a report ordered by Francis revealed a culture of abuse and cover-ups for decades in Chile’s church.

In a statement issued by the archdiocese later Friday, Irarrazabal said he wanted to “reiterate my apologies to those have been affected by my comments.”

He will remain in charge of a parish in Santiago where in 2011 he replaced Fernando Karadima, Chile’s most infamous pedophile priest.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner took in as much as $135 million last year
2 WHO panel decides not to declare international Ebola emergency
3 Donald trump on oil tanker attack: ‘Iran did do it’, says Strait near Oman will not be closed