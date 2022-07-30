Pope: Canadian residential schools were cultural ”genocide”

Updated: July 30, 2022 5:10:35 pm
Pope Francis agreed Saturday that the attempt to eliminate Indigenous culture in Canada through a church-run residential school system amounted to a cultural “genocide.” Speaking to reporters while en route home from Canada, Francis said he didn’t use the term during his trip to atone for the Catholic Church’s role in the schools because it never came to mind.
Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission determined in 2015 that the forced removal of Indigenous children from their homes and placement in the residential schools to assimilate them constituted a “cultural genocide.” Some 150,000 children from the late 1800s to the 1970s were subject to the forced assimilation policy, aimed at making them fully Christian and Canadian. Physical and sexual abuse were rampant at the schools, and children were beaten for speaking their Native languages.
Dear brothers & sisters of the #IndigenousPeoples, I now return home bearing in my heart the treasure of all those who have left a mark on me, your faces, smiles and words, stories & places will always remain with me. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. #ApostolicJourney
— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) July 30, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“It’s true I didn’t use the word because it didn’t come to mind, but I described genocide, no?” Francis said. “I apologized, I asked forgiveness for this work, which was genocide.” Francis said he repeatedly condemned the system that severed family ties and attempted to impose new cultural beliefs as “catastrophic” to generations of Indigenous peoples.
In the main apology of his Canada trip, delivered Monday, Francis spoke of “cultural destruction,” but he didn’t use the term “cultural genocide” as some school survivors had hoped and expected.
“It’s a technical word, genocide.’ I didn’t use because it didn’t come to mind, but I described that, and it’s true it’s a genocide,” he said Saturday.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Karan Johar on Hindi films not performing at box office: ‘Bollywood bashing is nonsense’
Pope: Canadian residential schools were cultural ”genocide”
Missing Lewandowski is big, and ambitious Leipzig ever-improving but Bayern still the favourites in German Cup final: Matthäus
Watch: Singapore’s Deputy PM plays ‘Hotel California”
Booker winner Geetanjali Shree’s event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her
Supreme Court gives Karnataka a week to decide on ward-wise quota to facilitate Bengaluru city polls
Compulsive videomaker Yogeshwar Singh hopes to cut memorable frames in All-Around gymnastics final at Commonwealth Games
Though no stranger to controversies, ex-Baba Farid V-C Dr Raj Bahadur has illustrious career
Pune: Four caught stealing spare parts of armoured vehicles from Army base workshop in Khadki
Kerala writer Civic Chandran faces second sexual harassment case
Late Rasik Dave’s wife Ketki Dave says ‘life will never be the same’ without him, recalls how they met
Explained: The $280 billion US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production to compete with China