Pope brings World Youth Day to Panama’s detained youth

Pope Francis on Friday will celebrate a special penitential Mass inside the Las Garzas de Pacora detention center, which is Panama's main youth lockup. In a twist, he will also hear the inmates' confessions inside confessionals the detainees made themselves.

Pope Francis arrives in the pope mobile to attend the opening ceremony for World Youth Day at the Coastal Beltway in Panama City. (Reuters)

Pope Francis is bringing World Youth Day to Panama’s juvenile delinquents who can’t participate in the Catholic Church’s big festival of faith.

It’s all part of Francis’ belief that prisoners deserve the same dignity as everyone else _ as well as hope.

Francis opened his first full day in Panama with that message of hope Thursday, formally welcoming tens of thousands of pilgrims to World Youth Day at a twilight pep rally at the capital’s seaside park.

