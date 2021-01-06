scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Must Read

Pompeo praises Jaishankar for advancing US-India ties

Thanking External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a tweet, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Jaishankar a great diplomat and leader.

By: PTI | Washington | January 6, 2021 9:21:58 am
S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo, India US relationsExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (L) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R). (Twitter/@SecPompeo)

Calling External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar a great diplomat and leader, outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the US-India relationship was made “all the stronger” while working with a friend like him.

“The US-India relationship was made all the stronger with a great diplomat and leader as my friend,” Pompeo tweeted.

Pompeo also posted a picture of him with Jaishankar along with the tweet.

In the same tweet, he thanked Jaishankar.

Pompeo used hashtag ‘HowdyMody’ to signify the historic address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump in Houston in 2019.

He also used #’ModiHaitoMumkinHai’, which means Modi makes it possible.

Pompeo and Jaishankar frequently speak over phone and exchange views on regional, bilateral and global issues.

Pompeo’s tweet came as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office on January 20.

