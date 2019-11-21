Pompeo emerges as a major Trump enabler in Ukraine affair

Written by David E. Sanger and Edward Wong

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has for months deflected questions about whether the Trump administration demanded political favors from Ukraine in exchange for military aid. He has refused to explain why he recalled the American ambassador, declared that it was “inappropriate” for his diplomats to testify before Congress and declined to hand over documents to impeachment investigators.

On Wednesday, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, filled in the blanks: He said Pompeo and his top aides “knew what we were doing, and why,” and recited emails he wrote to Pompeo about the quid pro quo demanded by President Donald Trump. “Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland said.

Sondland’s testimony has undercut any notion that Pompeo, the administration’s most powerful national security official, was not a participant in Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine. It also firmly places him at the center of one of the nation’s biggest foreign policy controversies in nearly two decades, since the debate over the intelligence that led to the war in Iraq.

Whatever Pompeo’s future plans, Trump’s secretary of state is now tied intimately to Ukraine controversy. Even before Sondland’s testimony, Pompeo was rumored to be seeking an exit from the State Department, perhaps to run for a Senate seat in Kansas, his adopted home state, with an eye toward a presidential bid once Trump leaves the stage.

No matter what he does, Pompeo will almost certainly face charges that, at best, he abetted Trump in enlisting a foreign nation to help his 2020 campaign as the price for aid in a grinding war involving Russia in eastern Ukraine. At worst, Pompeo will be seen as coordinating and approving the demands that Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, announce investigations into dubious claims about the Biden family and 2016 election interference as the price for an Oval Office meeting and a resumption of American military aid.

Speaking before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, Sondland said that the State Department had not given him access to his own emails and telephone logs to prepare for his testimony, which would have allowed him to refresh his memory.

Pompeo was criticized by the chairman of the House panel, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in the opening moments of the hearing. Pompeo, he said, was engaged in a Watergate-style “obstruction of this investigation.”

“We have not received a single document from the State Department, and as Ambassador Sondland’s opening statement today will make clear, those documents bear directly on this investigation and this impeachment inquiry,” Schiff said. He added: “The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide. And included, among others, Secretary of State Pompeo.”

Schiff then issued a direct warning to Trump and Pompeo: “I will just say this, they do so at their own peril. I remind the president that Article 3 of the impeachment articles drafted against President Nixon was his refusal to obey the subpoenas of Congress.”

Pompeo admitted last month that he took part in the July 25 call between Trump and Zelenskiy, but has refused to talk in detail about his involvement in the matter. Yet several of his top diplomats have gone to Congress to pull back the curtains on Trump’s efforts, infuriating the president. State Department employees privately have cheered on those diplomats while criticizing Pompeo for what they call a failure of leadership.

Sondland noted that Pompeo and several of the secretary’s top aides received his emails about Ukraine. “On Aug. 22, I emailed Secretary Pompeo, directly copying Secretariat Kenna,” he said of one instance, referring to Lisa Kenna, the executive secretary. He also said Kenna would sometimes print out his emails on Ukraine addressed to Pompeo and “put them in front of him.”

Pompeo has told associates that he believes the impeachment testimonies are partly aimed at forcing him to play a Washington game that would end with him turning on the president to save his own career. And he refuses to participate, Pompeo has said.

On Wednesday, Sondland painted a picture of an activist secretary of state who was informed of attempts to force Zelenskiy to announce opening the investigations. Replying to the Aug. 22 email from Sondland, Pompeo even approved a plan to have Zelenskiy tell Trump at a scheduled meeting in Warsaw, Poland, that Zelenskiy would pledge to move forward “on those issues of importance” to the president, Sondland said.

“We kept the leadership of the State Department and the NSC informed of our activities,” Sondland said, referring to Pompeo and John Bolton, the national security adviser at the time who oversaw the National Security Council. “They knew what we were doing and why.”

He added, “State Department was fully supportive of our engagement in Ukraine efforts, and was aware that a commitment to investigations was among the issues we were pursuing.”

Pompeo appears to have kept his Ukraine and Russia policy staff in the dark on those efforts. In effect, that means diplomats outside the executive offices were trying to carry out the traditional American policy to support Ukraine against Russia — and get the military aid flowing — while Pompeo was involved in Trump’s efforts.

After helping Trump and Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, remove Marie Yovanovitch as ambassador of Ukraine — she championed anti-corruption measures — Pompeo failed to inform the veteran diplomat he picked to succeed her, William Taylor, of the political demands being made of Zelenskiy.

In testimony, Taylor described slowly uncovering the plan, and sending Pompeo a cable on Aug. 29 saying that withholding the aid was “folly.”

Even then, Taylor did not appear to know of Pompeo’s role.

“The Ukraine scandal is a great microcosm of how this administration’s real foreign policy machinery operates,” said Andrew Weiss, a former senior official at the National Security Council, State Department and Pentagon who advised on Russia and Ukraine. “Our allies and adversaries all know about this. Yet it’s just so dysfunctional to have people like Marie Yovanovitch and Bill Taylor spinning their wheels out in Kyiv while Pompeo and Giuliani indulged the president’s affection for baseless conspiracy theories and hand-to-hand political combat.”

In Brussels on Wednesday, Pompeo said he had not seen Sondland’s testimony. Under questioning by reporters, he also said he would not recuse himself from any decisions by the State Department to release documents related to the impeachment inquiry.

Pompeo repeated a broad answer he has repeatedly given on questions about Ukraine. “I know precisely what American policy was with respect to Ukraine,” he said. “I was working on it, and I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Morgan Ortagus, a spokeswoman for the department, later disputed parts of Sondland’s testimony. “Gordon Sondland never told Secretary Pompeo that he believed the president was linking aid to investigations of political opponents,” she said. “Any suggestion to the contrary is flat-out false.”

On Wednesday evening, a Pentagon official provided new details about when the Ukrainians might have learned about the hold on military aid. Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, told Congress that officials in Ukraine may have been aware by July 25 that security aid had been frozen — much earlier than previously known. That was the same day Trump talked on the phone with the president of Ukraine.

She said the Ukrainian Embassy asked her staff about the aid on July 25, and also cited emails from that day between members of her staff and State Department officials in which diplomats said the embassy knew about the hold.

As Sondland testified, Pompeo’s future came up at a separate congressional session, the Senate confirmation hearing of Stephen Biegun, the envoy on North Korea nominated to be deputy secretary of state. Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the top Democrat in the hearing, said Biegun could end up as acting secretary of state “for quite some time” given expectations that Pompeo would resign early next year to run for Senate.

He added that Pompeo could soon realize it is “untenable to continue making decisions” on agency documents related to impeachment, so Biegun might assume that responsibility.

Private testimony by David Hale, the third-ranking State Department official, has also implicated Pompeo. In spring 2019, Hale said, Pompeo looked into a right-wing campaign against Yovanovitch that had been orchestrated by Giuliani and his associates. Pompeo even called up Sean Hannity, the Fox News personality who is a Trump ally, to ask for details of wrongdoing by Yovanovitch, but concluded “there was no evidence,” Hale said, according to a transcript. (Hannity has denied any such call.)

Yet, in April, Pompeo complied with Trump’s demand to oust Yovanovitch. When she flew back to Washington that month for meetings, Pompeo left it to his deputy to deliver the news of her professional future. He has refused to defend her and the other top diplomats now under attack by Trump, leading to a quiet revolt against him by career officials and denunciations by former officials.

For many in the diplomatic corps, the latest testimonies confirm the troubling portrait of Pompeo that has emerged this year. Some say he should resign, to restore leadership and correct the agency’s direction.

“People are deeply concerned about the future of professional diplomacy,” said Virginia Bennett, a former acting assistant secretary of state. She said a former colleague had told her that “you can see it across the building, this kind of degradation of capability.”