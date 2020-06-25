Pompeo calls Nepalese FM, reaffirms bilateral cooperation

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (right) shakes hands with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali​ left, at the State Department in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh/File) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (right) shakes hands with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali​ left, at the State Department in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh/File)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over phone with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali during which both the sides reaffirmed bilateral ties including ongoing cooperation to address shared challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

“Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Gyawali reviewed the USD 7.3 million in COVID-19 assistance that the United States has provided to date to Nepal, which builds on the USD 600 million in health programming assistance that the United States has provided over the past two decades, and the two leaders pledged to remain in contact on issues of mutual concern,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

