scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Police shoot dead armed man who tried to breach Ohio FBI building

Police had yet to identify the dead man and during a pair of news briefings would not comment on his motive. The New York Times and NBC News cited unnamed sources as having identified the man as Ricky Shiffer, 42.

By: Reuters |
August 12, 2022 5:58:10 am
The area near Center and Smith roads was closed for hours during a standoff Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Clinton County, Ohio, after an armed man tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati office and fled north on te highway. (Nick Graham/Dayton Daily News via AP)

An armed man who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, was later killed in a shootout with police on Thursday, following a car chase and a long standoff in a cornfield, officials said.

Police had yet to identify the dead man and during a pair of news briefings would not comment on his motive. The New York Times and NBC News cited unnamed sources as having identified the man as Ricky Shiffer, 42.

Lt. Nathan Dennis of the Ohio Highway Patrol speaks with reporters about the attempted attack on the FBI building in Cincinnati, at a press staging area near Wilmington, Ohio, U.S., August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean

An NBC News reporter, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials, said on Twitter the suspect was at the US Capitol building in Washington during the assault by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Some Trump supporters claim a grievance with the FBI over his entanglements with the agency which have included its probe into Russia’s support for his 2016 presidential campaign and the court-authorized search of his Florida home on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...
On flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after the takeoverPremium
On flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after the takeover
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?Premium
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?

The Ohio incident began early on Thursday when the suspect unsuccessfully tried to enter the FBI’s visitor screening facility. He then fled the area in a white vehicle, heading northbound on Interstate 71, the FBI said.

A chase ensued and the suspect fired his weapon at a state trooper, Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Nathan Dennis told a news briefing.

In this still image taken from WKEF/WRGT video, members of the FBI Evidence Response Team work outside the FBI building in Kenwood, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Courtesy WKEF/WRGT via AP)

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and police officers, he said. No police were injured, he added.

Advertisement

“Throughout the day today law-enforcement officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect. After a time the negotiations failed,” Dennis said.

“The suspect then did raise a firearm toward law enforcement and shots were fired by law enforcement officers on the scene,” Dennis said. He said the suspect died at the site.

The FBI has been the subject of online threats since its agents searched Trump’s Florida estate on Monday as part of an investigation into documents removed from the White House when he left office in January 2021.

Advertisement

The New York Times, citing two unnamed law enforcement officials familiar with the matter, said investigators were looking into whether the suspect had ties to extremist groups.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 05:58:10 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

3

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

4

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
All in a name
All in a name
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

China blocks India, US bid to list Jaish dy chief as ‘global terrorist’

China blocks India, US bid to list Jaish dy chief as ‘global terrorist’

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Laal Singh Chaddha review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Laal Singh Chaddha review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records more than half the toll

Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records more than half the toll

Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults

At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults

Premium
Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

Will Nitish be PM face against Modi in 2024? Here's why that's easier said than done

Will Nitish be PM face against Modi in 2024? Here's why that's easier said than done

Premium
Senior citizen concession: Loss to Railways lowest in lower classes

Senior citizen concession: Loss to Railways lowest in lower classes

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement