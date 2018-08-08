Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000
  • Police responds to gunfire reports at Westchester Medical Center in New York

Police responds to gunfire reports at Westchester Medical Center in New York

Both the county and state police are stationed outside the hospital and are trying to block the entrance. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 10:25:54 pm
Police are responding to the reports of gunfire at Westchester Medical Center in New York City’s northern suburbs. (Representational Image)
Top News

Police are responding to reports of gunfire at Westchester Medical Center in New York City’s northern suburbs, which occurred Wednesday, news agency AP reported. Both the county and state police are stationed outside the hospital and are trying to block the entrance.

According to the pictures which were posted on social media, hospital employees in lab coats were seen assembling outside the medical center. However, police have currently declined to comment on the ongoing situation.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

(This is a developing story)

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement