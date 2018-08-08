Police responds to gunfire reports at Westchester Medical Center in New York

Police are responding to the reports of gunfire at Westchester Medical Center in New York City’s northern suburbs. (Representational Image) Police are responding to the reports of gunfire at Westchester Medical Center in New York City’s northern suburbs. (Representational Image)

Police are responding to reports of gunfire at Westchester Medical Center in New York City’s northern suburbs, which occurred Wednesday, news agency AP reported. Both the county and state police are stationed outside the hospital and are trying to block the entrance.

According to the pictures which were posted on social media, hospital employees in lab coats were seen assembling outside the medical center. However, police have currently declined to comment on the ongoing situation.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

(This is a developing story)

