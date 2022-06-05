scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Must Read

Police: 2 dead, several wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference that shots were fired into the downtown crowd and an officer shot at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

By: AP | Philadelphia |
Updated: June 5, 2022 2:46:34 pm
Philadelphia shooting, US school shootingPhiladelphia shooting comes days after the deadly Texas school shooting. (File)

Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun in a large crowd.

Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference that shots were fired into the downtown crowd and an officer shot at a suspect. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

Also Read |Explained: Why do many in the US resist stricter gun laws?

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend when this shooting broke out,” Pace said.

Best of Express Premium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victoriesPremium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victories
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: MathematicsPremium
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: Mathematics
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...Premium
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...
More Premium Stories >>

The conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remain unknown.

Authorities say no arrests have been made but that two weapons were recovered. The department said on Twitter to avoid the area and that several people were injured.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement