Polar bear spotted in Russian city, far from normal habitat

Environmentalists say wild animals are suffering from the shrinking hunting environment and the receding ice as the Arctic is getting warmer, and some of them have ventured south in search of food.

A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia June 17, 2019. Picture taken on June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda

An emaciated polar bear has been sighted in a Russian industrial city in Siberia, far south of its normal hunting grounds.

Emergency officials in the city of Norilsk in a statement on Tuesday warned local residents about a bear that has been spotted in one city district.

A stray polar bear is seen on a garbage dump at the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Chvanov

Anatoly Nikolaichuk, chief of the local hunting department, told the Tass news agency said that the last time a polar bear was seen in the area around Norilsk was more than 40 years ago. He said that local officials will now decide whether they can catch the animal and airlift it back to the north.

A stray polar bear is seen in the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia June 17, 2019. Picture taken on June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda

