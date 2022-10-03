Poland takes formal step to seek wartime damages from Germany

Poland made official its claim seeking World War II reparations from Germany after its controversial report published last month estimated the costs of damage wrought by the Nazi regime at about $1.3 trillion.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau signed a diplomatic note seeking reparations, which will now be handed over to the government in Berlin, he said in a televised statement Monday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is scheduled to visit Warsaw on Tuesday and Rau will address the issue in talks with her, his spokesman Lukasz Jasina told reporters.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the demand, in line with German policy, saying the question has been long settled under international law. Poland’s ruling Law & Justice party has ramped up its increasingly harsh rhetoric directed at Germany a year ahead of an election in which it will seek a third term in power.