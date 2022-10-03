scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Poland takes formal step to seek wartime damages from Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the demand, in line with German policy, saying the question has been long settled under international law.

polandPoland’s ruling Law & Justice party, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has ramped up its increasingly harsh rhetoric directed at Germany a year ahead of an election in which it will seek a third term in power. (AP file photo)

Poland made official its claim seeking World War II reparations from Germany after its controversial report published last month estimated the costs of damage wrought by the Nazi regime at about $1.3 trillion.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau signed a diplomatic note seeking reparations, which will now be handed over to the government in Berlin, he said in a televised statement Monday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is scheduled to visit Warsaw on Tuesday and Rau will address the issue in talks with her, his spokesman Lukasz Jasina told reporters.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the demand, in line with German policy, saying the question has been long settled under international law. Poland’s ruling Law & Justice party has ramped up its increasingly harsh rhetoric directed at Germany a year ahead of an election in which it will seek a third term in power.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 04:24:35 pm
Next Story

Congress presidential poll: A Kharge win may just be what party’s Karnataka unit needs

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement