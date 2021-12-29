scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
MUST READ

Poland reports highest number of Covid-related deaths in fourth wave

🔴 Poland has been experiencing a persistently high rate of daily infections, though the Omicron variant has yet to gain a foothold there.

By: Reuters | Warsaw |
December 29, 2021 4:35:52 pm
More than 75% of those who died were unvaccinated. (Reuters/File)

Poland reported 794 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic, a deputy health minister said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays.

More than 75% of those who died were unvaccinated, Waldemar Kraska said.

“I think we are currently experiencing a peak in the number of people who are dying,” he told private television channel Polsat News.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Poland has been experiencing a persistently high rate of daily infections, though the Omicron variant has yet to gain a foothold there.

On Wednesday, Poland reported 15,571 new Covid-19 infections, 13% less than a week ago, Kraska said. As of Tuesday, the country only had 25 confirmed Omicron cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement