scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Poland investigates ”ecological catastrophe” of fish die-off

A boat captain first alerted German authorities about the dead fish in the river on Aug. 9.

By: AP | Poland, Warsaw |
August 12, 2022 6:42:34 pm
oder river, dead fishes, indian expressDead fish float on the surface of the Oder river, as water has been contaminated and is causing the mass extinction of fish in the river, in Kostrzyn upon Oder, Poland. (Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via)

Poland has deployed soldiers to help clean up the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany, after 10 tons of dead fish surfaced from the waterway in what one official described as an “ecological catastrophe”.

An association of fishers in Zielona Gora, a city in western Poland, said on Friday that it was suspending fishing in the river due to still-unconfirmed reports in the German media saying the river could be contaminated with mercury.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the mass die-off of fish. Huge numbers of dead fish were first spotted near the southwestern Polish town of Olawa in late July, along with animals such as beavers.

“We are most likely dealing with a crime where a substance was introduced into the water that causes the death of fish and other organisms.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata

This is currently being verified,” Jacek Ozdoba, Poland’s deputy climate and environment minister said.

Poland’s political opposition and local residents have accused the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of being too slow to confront the problem.

Przemyslaw Daca, the head of Polish Waters, the national water management authority, said on Thursday that 10 tons of dead fish already were removed from the river.

Advertisement

“This shows that we are dealing with a gigantic and outrageous ecological catastrophe,” he said at a news conference held near the river, where officials faced angry local residents.

Environmental protection authorities in the southwestern city of Wroclaw had earlier notified local prosecutors that the country’s second-longest river appeared to have been poisoned.

Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced on Thursday that both regular soldiers and reservists were being deployed to help remove pollutants from the river, which is known as the Oder in German and the Odra in Polish and Czech.

Advertisement

It flows northward for hundreds of miles from the Oder Mountains of Czechia and empties in the Baltic Sea.

German officials have complained that Poland failed to honour an international treaty by not notifying them immediately about the possible contamination of the river.

A boat captain first alerted German authorities about the dead fish in the river on Aug. 9.

“We know that the chain of reporting that’s envisaged for such cases didn’t work,” Christopher Stolzenberg, a spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Environment Ministry, said.

“We finally got the message yesterday that should have come from the Polish side,” he told reporters in Berlin.

Advertisement

“But in fact, the pollution on the German side was already known about by then.” Stolzenberg said German authorities were in contact with their Polish counterparts to get further information about the situation, including about substances found in the water, and to provide any assistance requested.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 06:42:34 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
HashtagPolitics | Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political...
HashtagPolitics | Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political...
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

BJP follows 'Dostwadi' model, calls welfare schemes 'revdi': Sisodia

BJP follows 'Dostwadi' model, calls welfare schemes 'revdi': Sisodia

Kerala MLA Jaleel calls PoK 'Azad Kashmir'; comment against India's sovereignty, says BJP

Kerala MLA Jaleel calls PoK 'Azad Kashmir'; comment against India's sovereignty, says BJP

Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked India?
Explained

Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked India?

No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Can’t trust those who do not hoist Tricolour at home, says Uttarakhand BJP chief

Can’t trust those who do not hoist Tricolour at home, says Uttarakhand BJP chief

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
School of Life

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement