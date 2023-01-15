scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Nepal plane with 72 onboard crashes in Pokhara, at least 16 dead

News agency Reuters quoted a Nepal Army spokesperson as saying that at least 16 people have died in the crash.

Rescue operations are on as visuals on social media showed smoke billowing from the crash site. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@FlyYeti)
Nepal plane with 72 onboard crashes in Pokhara, at least 16 dead
An ATR 72 aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines carrying 72 people, including four crew members, crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara at 11 am on Sunday. News agency Reuters quoted a Nepal Army spokesperson as saying that at least 16 people have died in the crash.

According to preliminary reports, the aircraft, with 68 passengers onboard, crashed about 20 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu for Pokhara, a few kilometres away from the destination.

Rescue operations are on as visuals on social media showed smoke billowing from the crash site.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency Cabinet meeting in the wake of the tragedy, Reuters reported. According to Associated Press, the Prime Minister has urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts.

Explained |Nepal’s unfortunate history of deadly plane crashes

“We don’t know right now if there are survivors,” news agency AFP quoted Yeti Airlines spokesperson Sudarshan Bartaula as saying.

This is a developing story

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 11:42 IST
