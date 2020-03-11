Poachers kill two white giraffes in Kenya and now there is just one in the world

File photo of a white giraffe spotted in Kenya in 2017. (Photo credit: Marc Napo/Ishaqbini-Hirola Community Conservancy) File photo of a white giraffe spotted in Kenya in 2017. (Photo credit: Marc Napo/Ishaqbini-Hirola Community Conservancy)

Two of the three extremely rare white giraffes have been killed by poacher in Kenya, the BBC reported quoting wildlife conservationists.

The carcasses of a female giraffe and her calf were found in Kenya’s Garissa County, according to the report.

Wildlife conservationists told the news service that the third white giraffe is thought to be the only surviving one in the world.

The white skin tone is a result of leucisim — a condition that causes the skin cells to have no pigmentation.

The white giraffes were first spotted in 2016, according to the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy website.

In 2017, photographs of the white giraffes went viral across the world.

