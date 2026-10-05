Pneumonic plague in Russia? What we know about Siberian lab tech’s death

Sterile laboratory bench showing biohazard containment protocols (AI generated image). Russian health authority Rospotrebnadzor initiated plague quarantine procedures in Shelekhov near Irkutsk following the fatal laboratory-acquired infection of technician Daria Shipilova.

It always begins with a broken test tube and a pathogen released, in every good (or bad) movie about plagues and epidemics. And one version of recent events in Russia sounds uncomfortably familiar.

At least 197 people who may have had contact with a lab technician in Russia’s Irkutsk region have been placed under medical isolation. This was after reports the technician – Daria Shipilova – broke a test tube containing pneumonic plague bacteria while working at the anti-plague institute in Shelekhov, a small town roughly 20km from Irkutsk city.

Shipilova was admitted to hospital with severe pneumonia on September 29.

She died on October 2.