Pneumonic plague in Russia? What we know about Siberian lab tech’s death

Plague outbreak in Russia: A lab technician at an Irkutsk anti-plague institute in Siberia died, and 197 contacts have been isolated amid reports of a pneumonic plague exposure but Rospotrebnadzor has not confirmed either a plague or a laboratory accident.

Written by: Chandrashekar Srinivasan
4 min readUpdated: Oct 5, 2026 03:20 PM IST
Sterile laboratory bench showing biohazard containment protocols (AI generated image). Russian health authority Rospotrebnadzor initiated plague quarantine procedures in Shelekhov near Irkutsk following the fatal laboratory-acquired infection of technician Daria Shipilova.Sterile laboratory bench showing biohazard containment protocols (AI generated image). Russian health authority Rospotrebnadzor initiated plague quarantine procedures in Shelekhov near Irkutsk following the fatal laboratory-acquired infection of technician Daria Shipilova.
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It always begins with a broken test tube and a pathogen released, in every good (or bad) movie about plagues and epidemics. And one version of recent events in Russia sounds uncomfortably familiar.

At least 197 people who may have had contact with a lab technician in Russia’s Irkutsk region have been placed under medical isolation. This was after reports the technician – Daria Shipilova – broke a test tube containing pneumonic plague bacteria while working at the anti-plague institute in Shelekhov, a small town roughly 20km from Irkutsk city.

Shipilova was admitted to hospital with severe pneumonia on September 29.

She died on October 2.

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Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s federal public health body, diagnosed a ‘pneumonia of unknown etiology’ but said it found no microorganisms associated with her work.

It also said the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the region remains stable.

But Alexei Tsydenov – the leader of Buryatia, a neighbouring republic Shipilova reportedly visited on work – first said she died of the plague. He then altered his post to add ‘possibly’.

So is there really a plague in Russia?

Not confirmed.

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Suspected plague death in Siberia: the evidence so far

Status as of 5 Oct 2026. Federal health authorities have not confirmed plague as the cause of death.

What is confirmed, reported or disputed

Tap a claim to see who said it.

ConfirmedA laboratory technician at the Irkutsk anti-plague institute has died.

She was admitted with severe pneumonia and died in hospital in Shelekhov. A regional leader confirmed the death.

The Moscow Times, 2 Oct; Axios, 4 Oct

Reported197 people who may have had contact with her were identified and put under observation.

Russian media report 189 of them hospitalised for observation. The Moscow Times reported more than 100 in hospital wards. The Shelekhov district hospital was quarantined.

The Moscow Times, 2 Oct; IBTimes UK, 5 Oct

ReportedNo contact has an infection linked to the case.

On 2 Oct the Irkutsk governor said contacts had no signs of illness and negative tests. On 4 Oct Rospotrebnadzor reported 2 COVID-19 and 2 rhinovirus cases among contacts, no other pathogens, and no health changes tied to an infectious disease. These are official statements, not independently verified.

Irkutsk Media, 2 Oct; RIA Novosti, 4 Oct

ConfirmedThe US is monitoring the situation.

A State Department official said it is following the case with the CDC and other agencies, and urged Moscow to share accurate information quickly.

NewsNation and Fox News, 4 Oct

DisputedThe cause of death was plague.

Buryatia's leader first said she died of plague, then edited his post to say she possibly did. Russia's health agency diagnosed pneumonia of unknown cause and has not confirmed plague.

The Moscow Times, 2 Oct; Al Jazeera, 5 Oct; URA.news, 4 Oct

ReportedIt was pneumonic plague.

Media reports describe it as pneumonic plague, which affects the lungs. Official statements have not specified the form.

The Moscow Times, 2 Oct; CNN, 4 Oct

DisputedShe broke a test tube containing the pathogen.

Independent outlet Lyudi Baikala reported it, and she reportedly told medical staff the same. Rospotrebnadzor says a biosafety commission found no emergency involving pathogenic microorganisms at the institute, and no microorganisms linked to her work were found in her body.

RFE/RL, 5 Oct; IBTimes UK, 5 Oct

ReportedA criminal investigation has been opened.

Reports say law enforcement opened a case into a breach of sanitary rules that led to death. Authorities have not detailed it publicly.

The Moscow Times, 2 Oct; Medvestnik, 3 Oct

DisputedShe caught it on a work trip to Buryatia.

Buryatia's leader says she never visited the republic and that there is no plague outbreak there, including near the Mongolian border.

The Moscow Times, 2 Oct

One death, 197 contacts traced

Each dot is one person who may have had contact with the technician. The red dot is the technician, who died in hospital.

197 contacts were identified. Russian media report 189 of them hospitalised for observation; outlets differ on how many are in hospital wards. On 4 Oct Rospotrebnadzor reported 2 COVID-19 and 2 rhinovirus cases among contacts and no other pathogens.

197contacts identified
189reported hospitalised
4contacts with common viruses

Three forms of one disease

All are caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. How it spreads is what differs.

Bubonic

Affects: Lymph nodes

How it spreads: Through flea bites. Does not spread from person to person.

Typical signs: Swollen, painful lymph nodes (buboes), fever, chills, muscle aches, headache.

Septicaemic

Affects: Bloodstream

How it spreads: Same routes as bubonic, or as a complication of untreated bubonic or pneumonic plague. Does not spread from person to person.

Typical signs: Fever, chills, weakness, nausea, vomiting.

Pneumonic

Affects: Lungs

How it spreads: The only form that spreads between people, through respiratory droplets from someone who is coughing.

Typical signs: Fever, headache, weakness, then rapidly developing pneumonia with cough, chest pain, shortness of breath and sometimes bloody or watery sputum. Most people develop symptoms within 1 to 4 days of exposure.

Treated early: Antibiotics given within 24 hours of the first symptoms reduce the risk of death. Several common antibiotics are effective.

Treated late: Without early treatment, pneumonic plague worsens rapidly and can be fatal.

Myth or fact?

Plague is a disease of the past. Tap for the answer.

Myth. 443 human cases were recorded across 10 countries in 2015–2024, 17 of them fatal.

Plague can't be cured. Tap for the answer.

Myth. Several antibiotics work. For pneumonic plague they should be given within 24 hours of the first symptoms.

Every form of plague spreads easily from person to person. Tap for the answer.

Myth. Bubonic and septicaemic plague don't spread between people. Only the pneumonic form can, through respiratory droplets.

Russia has natural plague reservoirs. Tap for the answer.

Fact. Russia monitors 11 natural plague foci, and infected animals were found in four of them in 2015–2024.

Russia's health agency has confirmed the technician had pneumonic plague. Tap for the answer.

Myth, as of 5 Oct 2026. The agency cited pneumonia of unknown cause. A regional leader said plague, then edited his post to say possibly.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Al Jazeera, RIA Novosti, Irkutsk Media, URA.news, Medvestnik, RFE/RL, Axios, CNN, NewsNation, IBTimes UK, Business Standard, US CDC plague fact sheet, Russian plague surveillance paper (2025). General information only, not medical advice.

Rospotrebnadzor has not confirmed a plague or that a laboratory accident occurred.

Recap | Nearly 200 isolated after lab worker dies of suspected plague in Siberia

Russian media has said 197 contacts have been identified and 189 are under observation.

On October 2 Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said none of them are showing symptoms and their laboratory tests are negative. However, since then two have tested positive for COVID-19 and two others for rhinovirus, a viral infection behind the common cold.

Gennady Onishchenko, a former head of Rospotrebnadzor, told state news agency TASS the onset of cold weather would likely prevent transmission. But that is one official’s view and not a guarantee.

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How did Daria Shipilova fall ill?

That is unclear, and there are two competing accounts.

The first is the broken test tube. According to The New York Post, after that incident she was at places on Russia’s eastern border – near Mongolia – and fell ill on September 25.

But Rospotrebnadzor contradicts this story. Its biosafety commission found no emergency involving pathogenic microorganisms at the institute.

The second is that she fell ill after the work trip to Buryatia. But Tsydenov says she never visited the republic and that there is no outbreak there.

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What is pneumonic plague?

It is a disease caused by the Yersinia pestis bacterium, the same one behind bubonic plague that ravaged Europe from 1346 to 1353 and was one of the most fatal pandemics in human history; as much as 60 per cent of the European population of the time were killed.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, the pneumonic form spreads through infectious droplets when an infected person or animal coughs or sneezes.

It can also develop when bubonic or septicaemic plague spreads to the lungs.

Health officials consider it the most serious form.

Symptoms usually appear between one and four days after exposure and can include fever, headache, weakness and a bloody or watery cough.

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The pneumonia rapidly worsens without treatment and can be fatal.

But common antibiotics work, and recovery rates are high when treatment starts within 24 hours of the first symptoms. That is why close contacts are monitored.

So what now?

Three things to watch: a laboratory report confirming the cause of Shipilova’s death, a clearer account of how she was exposed, and the health of those under observation.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Chandrashekar is a senior editor with over 17 years of experience in reporting, writing, editing, and curating digital news content. He has worked with leading media organisations, including NDTV and Hindustan Times, handling high-impact coverage across politics, international affairs, conflict, and public policy. Over the years, he has written and edited news reports, explainers, analyses, profiles and opinion pieces for diverse audiences, focusing on breaking news, political forces shaping India and the world, economic policy, and global security. He has also helped shape editorial guidelines and train junior writers and editors. His expertise includes headline writing, search and audience optimisation, content packaging, and developing editorial standards for fast-changing news environments. His approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy, context and the belief good analysis should help readers what happened and why it matters. ... Read More

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