Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Pak PM Shehbaz expected to attend inaugural session of Gaza peace board in US

Pakistan last month formally joined the Board of Peace during an event held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where President Donald Trump was present.

By: PTI
2 min readIslamabadFeb 10, 2026 08:11 PM IST First published on: Feb 10, 2026 at 08:11 PM IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz SharifThe key meeting is scheduled for Feb 19 at the US Institute of Peace, a leading think-tank. (File photo).

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to attend the inaugural session of the Board of Peace on Gaza to be held next week in Washington.

The key meeting is scheduled for Feb 19 at the US Institute of Peace, a leading think-tank.

Diplomatic sources said that PM Shehbaz is expected to travel to the US on Feb 18 to attend the Board of Peace meeting.Â Pakistan is among eight Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE, that are expected to attend the meeting.

The level of participation from other countries is not known.

Pakistan last month formally joined the Board of Peace during an event held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where President Donald Trump was present.

Most Read
1Epstein files 2026: Who resigned, who was fired, who apologised as Europe’s elite face reckoning
2Riyadh Metro Red Line Extension to add 8.4 km track; project has India connection
3Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘baby ranch’: Dystopian plan to build a ‘super race’ using 20 women at a time
4US slashes Bangladesh reciprocal tariff to 19% in new trade deal
5Inside the ‘wild’ 2015 dinner: DOJ releases photo of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg with Jeffrey Epstein
6Epstein sought to meet Putin, built ties with Russian officials, files show
Story continues below this ad

The first meeting of the board would focus on the reconstruction of Gaza. The summit will also formalise the board’s mandate and structure.

It will also focus on the implementation of the ceasefire and Gaza’s future governance.
Rights experts argue that Trump overseeing a board to supervise a foreign territory’s affairs resembled a colonial structure.

Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 10, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us