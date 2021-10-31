scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Narendra Modi in Rome Live Updates: PM Modi to attend G20 session on climate change; likely to meet Spanish PM, Merkel

PM Narendra Modi Rome Visit Live Updates: Today, PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 31, 2021 8:56:47 am
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Rome, Italy. (Reuters)

Narendra Modi in Rome Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the second session of the G-20 Rome Summit on Sunday, which will focus on the subject of climate change and the environment. Following this, PM Modi will travel to Glasgow in the United Kingdom, where he will attend the Glasgow climate summit from November 1-2.  

Today, he is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic, PM Modi said at a G-20 Summit session on Saturday. He asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest. 

The prime minister in his intervention at the session on “global economy and global health” also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this, according to the text of his intervention shared by his office.

Live Blog

08:55 (IST)31 Oct 2021
At COP26, India to launch drive to safeguard infra in small island states against natural disasters

An Indian event to launch a new initiative to make critical infrastructure in small island states resilient against natural disasters is expected to be one of the biggest sideshows at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

IRIS, or Infrastructure for Resilient Island States, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of heads of states from eight other countries and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday. The new programme for the small island states is part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), an Indian initiative announced by Modi at the UN General Assembly session in 2019.

With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the world within a few months of its launch, very little work could happen at the CDRI in the last two years. The launch of IRIS is expected to change that. Read the full report here. 

08:54 (IST)31 Oct 2021
PM-Pope meeting has echoes in BJP, strikes right notes in Catholic clergy

Christians being a community the party wants to establish as its support base to retain power in poll-bound Goa and Manipur, and to emerge as a formidable force in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Pope Francisand his invitation for the Pontiff to visit India are very significant, according to sources in BJP.

While there have been some voices of concern within the Christian community, cautioning Church leaders against trying to get closer to BJP, the church leadership, including some from the influential Roman Catholic church, has expressed keenness in engaging with the BJP leadership.

Sources said there have been a series of dialogues between the two sides in Kerala in the last few months. Read the full report here. 

PM Modi meets Pope Francis Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Pope Francis at the Vatican City. (PTI Photo)

Explained: Before Modi, Indian PMs who called on the Pope, and Popes who visited India

On Saturday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on Pope Francis, head of the sovereign of the Vatican City State, for a 30-minute meeting, he will become the fifth Indian Prime Minister to have visited the head of Roman Catholics, the largest religious denomination in the world.

Back home, Modi’s visit has been excitedly welcomed by the Catholic Church. Even before the government officially announced the visit, the president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference, Cardinal George Alenchery, issued a statement that it would “add more energy and warmth to the relations between our country and the Vatican and the Catholic Church”.

The visit comes at a time when Christians in many parts of the country have been complaining of harassment and attacks on the community and its institutions.

  The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
