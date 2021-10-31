Narendra Modi in Rome Live Updates: PM Modi to attend G20 session on climate change; likely to meet Spanish PM, Merkel

Narendra Modi in Rome Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the second session of the G-20 Rome Summit on Sunday, which will focus on the subject of climate change and the environment. Following this, PM Modi will travel to Glasgow in the United Kingdom, where he will attend the Glasgow climate summit from November 1-2.

Today, he is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic, PM Modi said at a G-20 Summit session on Saturday. He asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest.

The prime minister in his intervention at the session on “global economy and global health” also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this, according to the text of his intervention shared by his office.