Narendra Modi in Rome Live Updates: PM Modi to attend G20 session on climate change; likely to meet Spanish PM, Merkel

Narendra Modi in Rome Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the second session of the G-20 Rome Summit on Sunday, which will focus on the subject of climate change and the environment. Following this, PM Modi will travel to Glasgow in the United Kingdom, where he will attend the Glasgow climate summit from November 1-2.
Today, he is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic, PM Modi said at a G-20 Summit session on Saturday. He asserted that it was necessary that the WHO approves Indian vaccines at the earliest.
The prime minister in his intervention at the session on “global economy and global health” also flagged the issue of facilitating international travel and talked about the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of achieving this, according to the text of his intervention shared by his office.
An Indian event to launch a new initiative to make critical infrastructure in small island states resilient against natural disasters is expected to be one of the biggest sideshows at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.
IRIS, or Infrastructure for Resilient Island States, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of heads of states from eight other countries and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday. The new programme for the small island states is part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), an Indian initiative announced by Modi at the UN General Assembly session in 2019.
With the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the world within a few months of its launch, very little work could happen at the CDRI in the last two years. The launch of IRIS is expected to change that. Read the full report here.
Christians being a community the party wants to establish as its support base to retain power in poll-bound Goa and Manipur, and to emerge as a formidable force in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Pope Francisand his invitation for the Pontiff to visit India are very significant, according to sources in BJP.
While there have been some voices of concern within the Christian community, cautioning Church leaders against trying to get closer to BJP, the church leadership, including some from the influential Roman Catholic church, has expressed keenness in engaging with the BJP leadership.
Sources said there have been a series of dialogues between the two sides in Kerala in the last few months. Read the full report here.