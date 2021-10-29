Narendra Modi in Rome Live Updates: PM Modi arrives in Italy for G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Rome in Italy to participate in the G20 Summit where he will join other leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change.
The Ministry of external Affairs said in a statement that Prime Minister Modi was received by senior officials of the Government of Italy and Ambassador of India in Italy.
“During my visit to Italy, I will also visit the Vatican City, to call on His Holiness Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin,” PM Modi said on Thursday.
In his departure statement on Thursday, Modi said he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The prime minister said on the sidelines of the G20 Summit he will also meet with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have an informal meeting with Pope Francis during his Europe visit beginning Friday, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has said.
The “meeting between His Holiness Pope Francis and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will take place on Saturday, October 30,” KCBC president Cardinal George Alenchery said in a statement, quoting official sources.
Sources said the Vatican confirmed the visit, scheduled for 8.30 am, which should include a 30-minute tête-à-tête between the two. (Read more)
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter that Modi arrived to a warm welcome. "Arrivo a Roma! PM @narendramodi arrives to a warm welcome in the Eternal City. Looking forward to extensive engagements in bilateral and multilateral formats," Bagchi said in a tweet.
Ahead of his visit to Italy and the UK to attend the G20 and COP26 meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said he will hold discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic in Rome and highlight equitable distribution of carbon space in Glasgow.
