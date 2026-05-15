Modi gets F-16 escort in Abu Dhabi as PM begins five-nation tour: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was escorted by F 16 fighter jets over the UAE airspace and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon landing in Abu Dhabi on Friday, marking the start of a high-stakes five-nation diplomatic tour as disruptions to Gulf shipping routes and surging energy prices cast a long shadow over India’s economy.
Modi began his five-nation tour heading to the United Arab Emirates before Europe. The guard of honour extended to Modi on the tarmac underscored the personal warmth between the two nations. A UAE minister described Modi as a “key figure of friendship,” with Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, saying the two countries’ relationship was “growing from strength to strength.”, The National reported.
According to PTI, India and the UAE are expected to firm up two significant pacts on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and strategic petroleum reserves during the visit. Officials also said both sides have been exploring alternatives to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, including routing Indian oil shipments through the Port of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman.
President Sheikh Mohamed visit to India in January
In January, President Sheikh Mohamed paid a working visit to New Delhi, during which he held talks with PM Modi, with the two leaders reviewing efforts to deepen cooperation spanning technology, artificial intelligence, the economy, and food security. The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of agreements and letters of intent aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.
As per the schedule, PM Modi will also travel to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy as part of the May 15–20 tour. The visit to Norway will be the first by an Indian prime minister in 43 years, according to PTI. In Oslo, Modi will attend the third India-Nordic Summit alongside leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden.
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