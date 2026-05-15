Modi gets F-16 escort in Abu Dhabi as PM begins five-nation tour: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was escorted by F 16 fighter jets over the UAE airspace and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour upon landing in Abu Dhabi on Friday, marking the start of a high-stakes five-nation diplomatic tour as disruptions to Gulf shipping routes and surging energy prices cast a long shadow over India’s economy.

Modi began his five-nation tour heading to the United Arab Emirates before Europe. The guard of honour extended to Modi on the tarmac underscored the personal warmth between the two nations. A UAE minister described Modi as a “key figure of friendship,” with Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, saying the two countries’ relationship was “growing from strength to strength.”, The National reported.