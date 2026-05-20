‘Over 800 Italian firms contributing to India’s growth story’: PM Modi after meeting Meloni

PM Modi arrived in Rome on Tuesday following his visits to Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: May 20, 2026 05:36 PM IST
pm modi in italy, meloniItalian Premier Giorgia Meloni welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome for talks. (AP Photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a delegation level talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as part of his five-nation tour which is aimed at strengthening relations between New Delhi and Rome. During the talks, PM Modi said that over 800 companies are “actively contributing” to India’s growth story.

In the delegation level talks with Italian counterpart, PM Modi said “We deliberated extensively on enhancing India-Italy ties. India-Italy joint strategic action plan 2025-2029 gives our ties a practical and futuristic framework.”

Modi reached Rome on Tuesday night for the final leg of his five-nation tour, including Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. He was accorded with a ceremonial military honour as he arrived for talks with Italian counterpart Meloni, PTI reported.

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